N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 16,723 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 188,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.24 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

