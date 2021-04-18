Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc Buys 452 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $125.91 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $87.68 and a twelve month high of $126.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.12. The firm has a market cap of $169.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

