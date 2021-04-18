NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) CEO Purchases $4,999,999.44 in Stock

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong acquired 1,689,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $287.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.83. NantHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $6.60.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in NantHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NantHealth by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the third quarter valued at $616,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NantHealth by 40.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of NantHealth by 726.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 99,981 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

