NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) CEO Purchases $4,999,999.44 in Stock

NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:NH) CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong acquired 1,689,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:NH opened at $2.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $287.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.83. NantHealth, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $6.60.
NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that NantHealth, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
About NantHealth
NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.
Recommended Story: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.