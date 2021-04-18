NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.84 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $1.84 billion and $194.23 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $5.21 or 0.00009349 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00052352 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.98 or 0.00335464 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00023046 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003395 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009779 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,860.07 or 0.03337104 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 352,983,698 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol . The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

