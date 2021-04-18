Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $3.50 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, Neblio has traded down 26.3% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for about $3.50 or 0.00006351 BTC on exchanges. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $60.85 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,766,789 coins and its circulating supply is 17,372,649 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

