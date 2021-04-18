NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives $49.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,774,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 572.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 82,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 70,557 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 16.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 192,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 217,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $49.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $48.58. NeoGenomics has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,644.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.54 and a quick ratio of 6.22.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which specializes in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

