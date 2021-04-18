Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Update

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ NVCN traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 4,652,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,442,182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Neovasc has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $53.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.58.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million. Research analysts expect that Neovasc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVCN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neovasc by 229.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 83,161 shares during the last quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.