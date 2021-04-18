Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to a positive rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $685.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $630.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $587.45.

NFLX opened at $546.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.00. The firm has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix has a 1 year low of $393.60 and a 1 year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 411.1% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

