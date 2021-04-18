NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. NetScout Systems reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.76 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTCT. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, NetScout Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,179.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTCT stock opened at $28.87 on Thursday. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

