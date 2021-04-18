Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $249.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post $249.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $232.17 million. Neurocrine Biosciences reported sales of $237.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 18.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $126.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.47.

In related news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total value of $203,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,855.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $192,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,985. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.58. The stock had a trading volume of 601,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,488. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.45. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $86.02 and a fifty-two week high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

