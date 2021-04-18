New Frontier Health’s (NFH) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NFH stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. New Frontier Health has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $11.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in New Frontier Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after buying an additional 137,334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 78.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period.

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

