New Frontier Health’s (NFH) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NFH stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. New Frontier Health has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $11.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in New Frontier Health by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,173,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after buying an additional 137,334 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 119,400 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 279.9% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of New Frontier Health by 78.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the period.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation provides healthcare services. It operates a network of hospital inpatient departments and integrated outpatient clinics, including satellite feeder clinics. The company's facilities include 24/7 emergency rooms, intensive care units, neonatal intensive care units, operating rooms, clinical laboratories, radiology, and blood banking services.

