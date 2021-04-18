Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nexa Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Nexa Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nexa Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nexa Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.27.

NYSE:NEXA opened at $11.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.66. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $12.58.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $634.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.43 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.2643 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Nexa Resources by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 909,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,655,000 after buying an additional 191,988 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $4,726,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources Company Profile

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Featured Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexa Resources (NEXA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.