NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,155,193 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy stock opened at $80.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.65 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.43.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.