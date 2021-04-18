NFT (NFT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $370,338.00

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. NFT has a market capitalization of $10.53 million and approximately $370,338.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000517 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, NFT has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00067551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.09 or 0.00679331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00038866 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT (NFT) is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

