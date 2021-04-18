Noku Price Down 22% Over Last Week (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Noku coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC on popular exchanges. Noku has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $7,487.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noku has traded down 22% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00068001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00020814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $380.66 or 0.00682927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.50 or 0.00088800 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00039134 BTC.

Noku Coin Profile

Noku (NOKU) is a coin. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 coins and its circulating supply is 31,271,504 coins. The official message board for Noku is medium.com/nokugroup . The official website for Noku is www.noku.io . Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOKU platform will allow users to create and manage custom tokens. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) will be used to pay for custom tokens and all fees applicable to their trading. The NOKU Master token (NOKU) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. “

Buying and Selling Noku

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

