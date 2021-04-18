Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Star Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS NESRF opened at $8.70 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51. Northern Star Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company holds interests in the Pogo, Jundee, and Kalgoorlie operations, as well as Paulsens and Tanami projects. It operates in Western Australia, the Northern Territory, and Alaska.

