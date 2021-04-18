Northern Trust Corp Buys 22,881 Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2021

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.64% of BeyondSpring worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BYSI. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in BeyondSpring by 9,529.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,147,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 928,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,326,000 after acquiring an additional 165,404 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 39,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BYSI. Evercore ISI began coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Bank of America started coverage on BeyondSpring in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $12.86. The company has a market capitalization of $383.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.60. BeyondSpring Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

BeyondSpring Profile

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin that is in late stage clinical trials as an anti-cancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) for the prevention of high and intermediate risk chemotherapy-induced neutropenia.

