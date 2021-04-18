Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,371 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 307,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 25.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Allan H. Selig purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $33,730.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 6,889 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $259,370.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ODC stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $258.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.54. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $31.86 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $74.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group; and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.

