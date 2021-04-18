Northern Trust Corp Has $2.34 Million Stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $2,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 10.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 30,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,485,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,557,000 after buying an additional 478,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 299,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 12,754 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tellurian by 61.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 440,507 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELL opened at $1.72 on Friday. Tellurian Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.92.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. The business had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TELL. Wolfe Research raised Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

In other Tellurian news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 2,624,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $6,823,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

