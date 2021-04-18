Northern Trust Corp Invests $2.65 Million in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 291,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,000. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.26% of MiMedx Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 37.28% and a negative return on equity of 404.08%.

MiMedx Group Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

