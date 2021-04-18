Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.88% of Atomera worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera during the fourth quarter valued at $836,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Atomera by 385.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Atomera by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Atomera news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $4,635,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,548.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Erwin Trautmann sold 12,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $343,016.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,661,664.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 228,003 shares of company stock worth $6,320,226. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atomera stock opened at $20.42 on Friday. Atomera Incorporated has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $47.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96. The stock has a market cap of $471.15 million, a PE ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 1.91.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

