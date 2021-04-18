Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) by 86.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 495,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 229,629 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ContraFect were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ContraFect in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 6,901 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 82.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 65.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,656 shares in the last quarter. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFRX opened at $4.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $161.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.33. ContraFect Co. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.08. Research analysts predict that ContraFect Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFRX. WBB Securities began coverage on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of ContraFect from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.20.

About ContraFect

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, an investigational novel lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible.

