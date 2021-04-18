Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,538 Shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,538 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mesa Air Group were worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Mesa Air Group by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Air Group by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $12.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $430.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,625,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana J. Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,632 shares in the company, valued at $626,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786. 4.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MESA. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MESA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.