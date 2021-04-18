Northern Trust Corp Sells 8,882 Shares of Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,882 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Griffin Industrial Realty by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Griffin Industrial Realty by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffin Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of GRIF opened at $60.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55. Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.35. The firm has a market cap of $344.91 million, a P/E ratio of -73.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, acquires, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2019, the company owned 40 buildings comprising 28 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns real estate properties in the Hartford, Connecticut area; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; and the greater Charlotte, North Carolina area, as well as Massachusetts and Florida.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRIF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIF).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.