Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northwest Natural Holding Company builds and maintains natural gas distribution systems, as well as invests in natural gas pipeline projects through its subsidiaries. It serves residential, commercial and industrial customers primarily in the United States, Canada and Service Territory. Northwest Natural Holding Company, formerly known as NW Natural Gas Company, is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on NWN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

NYSE:NWN opened at $55.48 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.44.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $260.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Heiting sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $72,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn M. Filippi sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $28,938.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,636.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock valued at $183,081 over the last three months. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also owns and operates 20 Bcf of underground gas storage capacity in Oregon.

