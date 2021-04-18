Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 17,572 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,335,626. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Williams Financial Group assumed coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.89.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

