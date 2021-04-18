Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Price Down 24.3% This Week

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $41.36 million and $1.68 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00067551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00020431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.09 or 0.00679331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088250 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00038866 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a coin. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,124,866,222 coins. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

