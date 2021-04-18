NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.54. NuStar Energy reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $2.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $386.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NS. Bank of America cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NuStar Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

In other NuStar Energy news, EVP Daniel S. Oliver sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $120,120.00. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 18.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NS traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.16. 707,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,533. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $20.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.76%.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

