Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,828 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Shares of LTC Properties stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 10.28, a current ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.89.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

