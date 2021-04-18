Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 498,444 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,567 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,090,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 20,746 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $624,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 45,837 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,646 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 6,382,161 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,798,000 after purchasing an additional 65,123 shares in the last quarter.

BVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of BVN opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.96 and a beta of 0.91. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.45.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $236.06 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

