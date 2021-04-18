Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23,893 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,386 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GCP opened at $25.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.30 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

