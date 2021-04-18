Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 26,609 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $5,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IMGN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMGN opened at $7.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.02. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.61 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

IMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

ImmunoGen Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

