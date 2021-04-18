Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 235,060 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 235,060 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $5,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $19.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 284.14, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average of $15.85. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $21.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 2.15%. On average, research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 40.96%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

