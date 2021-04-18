Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 290,252 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 424,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.18% of Switch worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 4,518 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Switch by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SWCH opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. Switch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares in the company, valued at $35,742,356.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 30.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.28.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

