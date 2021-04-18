Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Short Interest Up 60.0% in March

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the March 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE NMS traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.79. 7,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,324. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

