nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Short Interest Update

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $29.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 925,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,314. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.93 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $29.94.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

