Obee Network (OBEE) Reaches One Day Volume of $21,485.00

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Obee Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Obee Network has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Obee Network has a market cap of $37,831.58 and $21,485.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00065761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00278274 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004402 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00028950 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.61 or 0.00718057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,481.87 or 0.99199429 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.15 or 0.00833453 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Obee Network

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. The official website for Obee Network is obee.info . The official message board for Obee Network is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Obee Network Coin Trading

Obee Network Coin Trading

