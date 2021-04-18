OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCINF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OCI in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. ING Group assumed coverage on OCI in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on OCI in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get OCI alerts:

OCI stock remained flat at $$21.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. OCI has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.44.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.