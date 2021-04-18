Omni (OMNI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.22 Million

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and $2.22 million worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omni has traded up 51.2% against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $12.13 or 0.00021607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.52 or 0.00476627 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003858 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005484 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,194 coins and its circulating supply is 562,878 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

