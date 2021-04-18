Open Platform 24-Hour Volume Tops $946,252.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. During the last week, Open Platform has traded down 27.5% against the dollar. Open Platform has a total market cap of $8.59 million and $946,252.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00070219 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00021153 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.20 or 0.00674832 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.23 or 0.00089162 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00038946 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling Open Platform

