Oppenheimer Upgrades Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to Outperform

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $100.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $93.00. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Glaukos’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

GKOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glaukos from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Glaukos from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Glaukos from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.38.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $85.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.04. Glaukos has a 52 week low of $31.50 and a 52 week high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.02 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 99,450 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.