Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $295,803,000. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,480,000 after acquiring an additional 931,020 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,791,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,536,000 after buying an additional 1,333,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,375,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,225,000 after buying an additional 3,206,484 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.18. The company had a trading volume of 4,630,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,567. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.68. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $44.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,583.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,257,856.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,308 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

