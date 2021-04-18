Optimum Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,977 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.9% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the first quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 18,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

VZ stock opened at $58.28 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.85 and a twelve month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $241.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.96.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

