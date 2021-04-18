Optimum Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,282.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,827. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,205.00 and a 52-week high of $2,296.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,097.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,849.49. The company has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,151.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

