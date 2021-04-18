Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 5,722 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,722 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in The Southern were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $247,302,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154,842 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Southern by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,967,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,393,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Southern by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,575,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,647 shares during the period. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,845,000 after purchasing an additional 856,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Southern from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,033,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,049 shares of company stock worth $806,650 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.01. 5,307,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,974,985. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.15. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

