Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $146.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.64% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Oshkosh from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.61.

Shares of OSK opened at $121.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.08. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $55.33 and a twelve month high of $123.49.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oshkosh news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 21,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,762.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $3,148,649. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Oshkosh by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,153,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,387,000 after acquiring an additional 236,925 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth about $54,680,000. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 43,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

