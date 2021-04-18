Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Windward Capital Management Co. CA

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 44,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Cowen increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.58. 2,548,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,734. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.01. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.55 and a fifty-two week high of $71.24.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.