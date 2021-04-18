Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives C$28.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$28.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on Ovintiv to C$24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. CSFB upped their price target on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 price target on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

TSE OVV opened at C$29.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.81, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ovintiv has a one year low of C$4.88 and a one year high of C$36.30.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.12 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -1.60%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.