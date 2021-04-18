Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 37,166 Shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 196.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,047 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,166 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FutureFuel by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FutureFuel by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 11,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in FutureFuel by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 27,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FutureFuel by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,959 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FF stock opened at $13.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $594.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.90.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 64.90% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

