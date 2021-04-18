Pacer Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,118,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 300,715 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,334 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,546,000 after purchasing an additional 121,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,396.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC opened at $114.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $117.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.36%.

HRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

